May 24 Sealand Securities Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of one yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and distribute 2 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, as well as to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 30 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t5fftE

