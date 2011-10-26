* Q3 adj EPS $0.48 vs $0.49 year ago

* Q3 rev $1.25 bln vs est $1.23 bln

* Sees Q4 sales $2.11-$2.18 bln vs est $1.41 bln

* Cuts FY EPS view to $1.70-$1.75 from $1.75-$1.85

* Shares drop 4 pct (Adds conference call comment in paragraph 4, share movement, Bemis results in paragraph 5)

Oct 26 Sealed Air Corp posted a quarterly profit that narrowly missed market estimates, as the packaging company was barely able to pass on higher resin costs to customers.

Rising prices of oil, a raw material used to make resin, have been weighing on plastic packaging product makers such as Sealed Air and Sonoco and Bemis Co .

Sealed Air, known for its Bubble Wrap, Instapak and Jiffy brands, cut its full-year earnings outlook as it expects food and protective packaging sales to slow down for the rest of the year.

"We have had to step back from some volume to realize our pricing," Chief Executive William Hickey said on a conference call with analysts.

Earlier on Wednesday, rival Bemis forecast fourth-quarter adjusted earnings below market estimates as it faces higher raw material costs, especially in Brazil.

Third-quarter sales at Sealed Air rose 10 percent to $1.25 billion. Gross profit margin fell to 26.9 percent from 28.4 percent.

July-September adjusted earnings were 48 cents a share, slightly below analysts' estimates of 49 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Elmwood Park, New Jersey-based Sealed Air were down 2 percent at $17.27 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a low of $16.95 earlier in the day.

The company's shares have lost a third of their value since June when the company said it would buy privately held Diversey Holdings for $2.9 billion. The deal is expected to close at the end of this year.

