Dec 19 Sealed Air Corp said in a
filing it expects to cut jobs and consolidate facilities as part
of its recently-completed acquisition of Diversey Holdings.
The company, best known for its Bubble Wrap and Jiffy
envelopes, did not specify the number of job cuts or other
details.
Sealed Air said it expects the restructuring to be completed
by the end of 2013.
In October, Sealed Air entered the chemical cleaning and
hygiene industry by completing the acquisition of Diversey
Holdings for $2.9 billion.
