* Third-largest shareholder blasts governance practices at
Sealy
* FPR Partners asks for board shake-up
* Other dissident shareholder H Partners not looking for
Sealy sale - sources
By Mihir Dalal
March 30 Sealy Corp's third-largest
shareholder demanded a shake-up of the company's board, joining
another top investor in criticizing the mattress maker and its
biggest shareholder KKR & Co LP for a plunge in the
company's stock price.
FPR Partners, which owns 7.7 percent in Sealy, said the
company should appoint other "qualified" shareholders to the
board, giving representation to investors other than KKR that
controls 46 percent of the company.
Earlier this month, Sealy's second-biggest stockholder H
Partners Management LLC blamed KKR for wiping out most of the
mattress maker's market value and saddling it with debt, while
simultaneously charging the company high consultancy fees.
H Partners had asked for a revamp of Sealy's board, alleging
that at least seven out of its nine members worked for, or were
strongly affiliated with, the private equity firm.
The hedge fund, which has sought a seat on the board, also
asked for the resignation of director Dean Nelson, who also
heads the KKR consultancy firm Capstone that receives fees from
Sealy.
H Partners, which holds about 15.3 percent of Sealy's stock,
is not however looking for a sale of the company, two sources
familiar with the situation said.
Sealy, which has lost ground to rivals like Tempur-Pedic
and Select Comfort, has seen its market value
plunge by 90 percent after being taken public by KKR in 2006.
Over the same period, Tempur-Pedic shares have soared more than
five-fold, while Select Comfort's stock has risen by a quarter.
On Friday, FPR said it was "disappointed" by the company's
response to shareholder concerns about "value destruction" and
the lack of minority shareholder representation on the board.
Sealy had responded to H Partners' allegations by defending
KKR, saying the hedge fund's "combative and public discourse"
was not helpful.
"A 46 percent ownership stake in a public company should
lead to very different governance than 100 percent ownership of
a private company," FPR Partners said.
In an email, a Sealy spokesman said the company was
"committed to delivering long-term shareholder value and
continued to be open to constructive dialogue with all of our
shareholders."
CEO SUCCESSION
The shareholder agitation comes after Sealy said in December
that its Chief Executive Lawrence Rogers would retire sometime
in 2012, after the company finds a successor.
H Partners has candidates in mind for the CEO position, the
sources said, without revealing the names.
They said the hedge fund wants the position to be filled by
an executive outside the inner-spring mattress industry.
Sealy sees a majority of its business from traditional
spring mattresses, but American shoppers are increasingly
turning to newer alternatives like the foam mattresses sold by
rivals like Tempur-Pedic.
Sealy, which was started by cotton gin builder Daniel Haynes
in the late 19th century, was most recently taken public by KKR
in 2006, two years after the private equity firm bought it for
$1.5 billion from Bain Capital LLC.
Shares of the company, whose brands include Stearns & Foster
and Bassett apart from its namesake, were up 2 cents at $2.03 on
Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
