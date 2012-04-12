UPDATE 1-Australia's Ravensthorpe nickel mine cut off by rains -First Quantum
April 12 Sealy Corp's second-biggest stockholder, H Partners Management LLC, said it intends to withhold votes for all of Sealy's director nominees at the mattress maker's upcoming shareholder meeting.
H Partners criticized the company's top shareholder KKR & Co LP in March for wiping out most of Sealy's market value and saddling it with debt.
Sealy's third-largest shareholder, FPR Partners, also joined H Partners in its criticism of the company's board.
"Sealy's board of director nominees must be held accountable for overseeing significant value destruction," said Usman Nabi, Partner at H Partners. H Partners holds about 15.3 percent of the company's shares.
Sealy, which has fallen behind rivals like Tempur-Pedic and Select Comfort, will hold its annual shareholder meeting on April 18.
Shares of the company closed at $2.13 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The commodity-heavy UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.4 percent higher at 7,258.75 points on Friday, after hitting an intra-day peak of 7,274.80, the highest since Jan. 17 as a rally in metals prices on soothing Chinese data and supply concerns boosted shares in basic resources companies. * RBS: A group of senior businessmen are among investors seekin