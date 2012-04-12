April 12 Sealy Corp's second-biggest stockholder, H Partners Management LLC, said it intends to withhold votes for all of Sealy's director nominees at the mattress maker's upcoming shareholder meeting.

H Partners criticized the company's top shareholder KKR & Co LP in March for wiping out most of Sealy's market value and saddling it with debt.

Sealy's third-largest shareholder, FPR Partners, also joined H Partners in its criticism of the company's board.

"Sealy's board of director nominees must be held accountable for overseeing significant value destruction," said Usman Nabi, Partner at H Partners. H Partners holds about 15.3 percent of the company's shares.

Sealy, which has fallen behind rivals like Tempur-Pedic and Select Comfort, will hold its annual shareholder meeting on April 18.

Shares of the company closed at $2.13 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)