March 12 Sealy Corp's second
largest shareholder, H Partners Management, sought a seat on the
board of the mattress maker.
H Partners, which has a 14.5 percent stake in Sealy, also
asked for the resignation of Dean Nelson -- one of the
representatives of private equity firm KKR & Co L.P. --
as director, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
KKR is Sealy's largest shareholder, with more than 45
percent of the company's shares, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
H Partners also said Sealy's board should include two more
independent directors.
Sealy, which was started by cotton gin builder Daniel Haynes
in the late 19th century, was taken public by KKR in 2006, two
years after KKR bought it from another private equity firm Bain
Capital for $1.5 billion.
Sealy shares closed at $1.76 on Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange. The stock has lost 90 percent of its value since its
2006 IPO.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)