Sept 27 Tempur-Pedic International Inc
said it will acquire rival mattress maker Sealy Corporation
for about $242 million and assume about $750 million in
debt.
Tempur-Pedic will acquire all of the outstanding common
stock of Sealy for $2.20 per share, a 3 percent premium to
Sealy's Wednesday close.
The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors
of both companies.
Tempur-Pedic said it had received consent from shareholderss
holding about 51 percent of Sealy's stock. It said no other
shareholder approvals are required to complete the deal.