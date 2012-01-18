* Q4 cont ops loss/shr $0.14 vs est EPS $0.01
* Q4 rev $269.3 mln vs est $309.8 mln
(Follows alerts)
Jan 18 Mattress maker Sealy Corp's
fourth-quarter results missed analysts' expectations as
increased competition hurt demand for its products.
The company posted a loss of $14 million, or 14 cents per
share from continuing operations, compared with an income of
$3.5 million, or 3 cents per share, in the year ago period.
Net sales for the quarter-ended Nov. 27 fell by $27.3
million to $269.3 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 1
cent per share, on revenue of $309.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were trading down 17 percent at $1.52
after the bell. They closed at $1.84 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)