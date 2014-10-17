STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Seamless Distribution Ab

* Says the board of directors of has resolved to repurchase shares up to a maximum of 10 percent of the company's own shares

* Says to begin repurchases of, initially, 500,000 of the company's own shares.

* The repurchases are intended to commence after the presentation of Seamless's Interim Report for the third quarter 2014 at a time that the board of directors seems appropriate and favourable.