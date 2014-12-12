Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 12 Seamless Distribution Ab
* No external funding needed for the foreseeable future after implementing new cost cuts
* The Board of Directors has decided on the budget for 2015.
* The budget will result in further cost savings and will have the effect that Seamless will not require any new external funding for the foreseeable future.
* As earlier communicated, savings have already been initiated. Further cost cuts has been decided that amount to savings of 80 MSEK per year compared to 2014. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)