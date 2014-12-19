Dec 19 Seamless Distribution AB

The board of directors of Seamless Distribution AB ("Seamless") has resolved to begin repurchases of, additionally, 500,000 of the company's own shares, within the framework of the authorisation from the annual general meeting on 8 April 2014 to repurchase up to a maximum of 10 percent of the company's own shares