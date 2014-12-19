Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 19 Seamless Distribution AB
* The board of directors of Seamless Distribution AB ("Seamless") has resolved to begin repurchases of, additionally, 500,000 of the company's own shares, within the framework of the authorisation from the annual general meeting on 8 April 2014 to repurchase up to a maximum of 10 percent of the company's own shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)