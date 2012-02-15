Feb 15 Drybulk ship owner Seanergy
Maritime Holdings Corp swung to a profit in the fourth
quarter, helped by increased operating days and reduced costs.
However, the company said it expects market conditions to
remain weak this year as new vessel deliveries add to oversupply
in the industry, hurting demand and depressing rates.
Revenue for the quarter rose 6.2 percent to $27.5 million on
increased fleet operating days. Expenses for the quarter fell
$2 million.
The company posted a net income of $6.6 million, or 91 cents
per share, compared with a loss of $2.6 million, or 36 cents per
share, a year ago.
Shares of the company closed at $2.91 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.
