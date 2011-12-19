* Says a capesize vessel chartered for 11-13 months
* Shares up 17 pct
Oct 17 Drybulk ship owner Seanergy
Maritime Holdings Corp said it entered into a new
time-charter agreement for one of its four Capesize vessels,
sending is shares as much as 17 percent.
A time charter is a contract for the hire of a ship for a
specified period of time.
Seanergy said the capesize vessel-- the biggest dry bulk
ship type, which transports cargoes such as iron ore and coal
-- was chartered for 11-13 months.
With this, about 70 percent of its 'ownership days', or
capacity, for 2012 have now been chartered, the company added.
Shares of the Athens-based company were up 17 percent at
$2.58 in early trade on Nasdaq on Monday.
