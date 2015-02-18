NEW YORK, February 18 (IFR) - Steve Oplinger has joined Seaport Global Holdings LLC as head of high yield sales and trading, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Oplinger began his new role last week and will report to Michael Meyer, Seaport Global's head of fixed income sales and trading.

Oplinger joins Seaport from RBC Capital Markets where he was head of US high-yield and leveraged loan sales and trading since April 2013. He left RBC in January. (Reporting by Mariana Santibanez; Editing by Natalie Harrison)