UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 28 Seardel Investment Corporation Ltd
* Confirms intention to separately list Seardel's non-media investments via newly created investment holding company, Deneb Investments Ltd, on securities exchange operated by JSE Ltd
* Post Deneb listing and unbundling, Seardel will remain a media-focussed investment company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources