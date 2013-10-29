(Corrects headline to show that comparable store sales are estimates, not actual)

Oct 29 Oct 29 Sears Holdings Corp : * Provides update on actions to transform business and third quarter performance * "The current market value of our 51% interest in Sears Canada is over $675 million" * Evaluating separating both Lands' End business and Sears Auto Center business * Says comparable store sales for the twelve-week period ended October 26, 2013 declined 3.7% * Expects third quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in an approximate range of between negative $250 million to $300 million * Have begun the repositioning of the auto centers business around non-tire related services * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore)