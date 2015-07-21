(Refiles to add source text link)
July 21 Sears Holdings Corp :
* Says co Sears roebuck acceptance and kmart entered into a
third amended and restated credit agreement
* Says the credit agreement amends and restates the company's
existing asset-based credit facility
* Credit agreement provides a $3.275 billion asset-based
revolving credit facility, including a $1.0 billion letter of
credit sub-facility
* Maturity date for $1.971 billion of the revolving credit
facility has been extended to July 20, 2020
* Credit agreement also increases the company's ability to
undertake short-term borrowings from $500 million to $750
million
* Agreement has accordion feature allows borrowers to use
existing collateral for facility to obtain up to $1 billion
additional borrowing
