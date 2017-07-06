BRIEF-Gleacher & Co reports fifth liquidating distribution
* Gleacher & Company - board has determined to make fifth liquidating distribution to co's stockholders in amount of $0.80 per share of co's common stock
(Corrects paragraph 2 to remove reference of payments being suspended to suppliers and landlords)
July 6 Sears Canada Inc on Thursday sought court approval for its restructuring efforts, two weeks after the Canadian retailer filed for creditor protection.
The company also said it would suspend some retirement benefits for its employees.
Sears Canada said it also sought court approval for a sale and investment solicitation process.
The company set Oct. 4 as the deadline to obtain court approval of successful bids, while the company's sale and investment solicitation process has an expected completion date of Oct. 25.
Sears Canada sought creditor protection on June 22 after suffering a steady decline in sales due to competition from big-box retailers and online merchants. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* An order had been granted by the High Court Of Malaya Kuala Lumpur in favour of KTL Offshore Pte Ltd
July 7 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.