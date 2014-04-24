By Solarina Ho
|
TORONTO, April 24 Department store chain Sears
Canada is not actively pursuing any asset sales but
would consider opportunities that would "substantially" add
value, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.
Sears Canada, 51 percent controlled by hedge fund
billionaire Edward Lampert and his Sears Holdings Corp,
has been shedding assets and already has cut thousands of
workers as it tries to navigate a turnaround.
Profits have eroded in recent years amid intensifying
competition. But Douglas Campbell, who became chief executive
last September, believes Sears Canada will still appeal to
shoppers looking for value and quality in a retail landscape
increasingly crowded by new luxury entrants or retailers moving
into higher-end categories.
"We will not be an exclusive retailer, our goal is to be an
inclusive retailer and really serve middle-class Canadian
working families," Campbell said in an interview, noting that
Canadians were more frugal than their American counterparts.
Sears, a pioneer of the "direct-to-consumer" business, must
also contend with competition from the lower end of the spectrum
from the likes of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp
. Target opened its doors in Canada a little over a year
ago, and the move has spurred Wal-Mart to ramp up its own retail
efforts in the country.
In the past year, Sears has terminated leases on seven
stores among other divestitures. Earlier this year, it vacated
its flagship store at Toronto Eaton Centre located in the heart
of Canada's largest city. That space is now mostly walled up in
preparation for new tenants, including U.S.-based luxury
department store Nordstrom Inc.
Campbell said there are no other asset sales "immediately on
the horizon."
"We're always open to opportunities to unlock real estate
value when something presents itself that makes sense," Campbell
said during the company's annual general meeting. "While we have
no plans to vacate stores, we continue to review our portfolio
and may consider proposals that will substantially create
value."
(Editing by Leslie Adler)