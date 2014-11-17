(Changes sourcing to Sears from JPMorgan in first and second
paragraphs)
TORONTO Nov 17 Sears Canada Inc said
on Monday its deal with JPMorgan Chase relating to the
Sears Card and Sears MasterCard credit cards in Canada will
terminate in a year, in a setback for the struggling clothing
and household goods retailer.
Sears said JPMorgan will service the Sears Canada credit
card business until at least November 15, 2015, when the current
deal expires. JPMorgan will have no obligation to do so after
that date.
Sears Canada, hit by tough competition, has seen its market
share erode for years. The retailer has sold its locations at
many of the country's top malls, but it still owns 176 corporate
stores and 222 hometown stores, along with other locations in
Canada.
Sears and JPMorgan plan to explore a sale of the credit card
portfolio to another party. In the event of a sale JPMorgan has
agreed to pay Sears Canada up to C$174 million ($153.9 million),
under certain circumstances.
($1 = $1.1310 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha)