BRIEF-Alexion appoints Ludwig Hantson as chief executive officer
* Alexion appoints Ludwig Hantson, Ph.D., as chief executive officer
Sept 2 Canadian department store chain Sears Canada reported a quarterly profit, helped by lower costs and a one-time gain on sale of properties.
The company reported a profit of C$13.5 million ($10.20 million), or 13 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, compared with a loss of C$21.3 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Net income included a pre-tax gain of C$67.2 million on a sale and leaseback of three properties in British Columbia and Alberta.
Same-store sales, a key measure of retail performance, fell 3.9 percent. ($1 = 1.3230 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
BRUSSELS, March 27 Dow Chemical and DuPont gained conditional EU antitrust approval on Monday for their $130 billion merger by agreeing to significant asset sales, one of a trio of mega mergers that will redraw the agrochemicals industry.