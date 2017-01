Dec 9 Department store operator Sears Canada Inc

reported a bigger third-quarter loss as same-store sales fell.

The company's net loss widened to C$120 million ($91.09 million), or C$1.18 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 29, from C$53.2 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sears Canada's same-store sales fell 7.1 percent in the quarter, while overall revenue fell about 21 percent to C$625.2 million. ($1 = 1.3174 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)