Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
TORONTO, March 21 Sears Canada Inc said on Friday it will refund payments or offer alternative services to customers affected by the collapse of SHS Services Management Inc, which provided home-improvement services on behalf of Sears Canada.
SHS, which did installations such as roofing and window replacement, ceased operations and went into receivership late last year.
It began operating Sears' home improvement business in March 2013. It is liquidating assets to repay creditors owed more than C$8.9 million ($7.91 million), according to the receiver, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.
Sears Canada, majority-owned by Sears Holdings Corp , apologized to customers and said it has been finding alternative contractors to finish work already paid for by customers. It said it will refund money paid for services that were not rendered.
Customers who have made deposits but did not get any work done from SHS are owed just over C$1.8 million, according to the receiver's report, Sears said.
Sears also said it would work with customers to remove liens placed on their properties by SHS creditors.
($1=$1.12 Canadian) (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)
WASHINGTON, March 19 A newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs significantly cut the risk of death and hospitalization for heart failure compared with other medicines for the disease, according to data released on Sunday from a so-called real world study sponsored by AstraZeneca.
ANKARA, March 19 Turkey on Sunday accused Germany of supporting the network of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric it blames for last year's attempted coup, comments likely to aggravate a diplomatic feud between the two countries.