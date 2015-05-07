By Nathan Layne
| HOFFMAN ESTATES
HOFFMAN ESTATES Illinois May 6 The $2.5 billion
cash that Sears Holdings Corp's proposed real estate
trust is expected to generate should muffle the retailer's
"skeptics and cynics" for a while, Chief Executive Eddie Lampert
said on Wednesday.
And he is counting on a loyalty program to silence them for
good.
Speaking at an annual shareholders meeting, the CEO
described the Shop Your Way loyalty program as a key competitive
advantage that allows it to squeeze more out of each customer
even as it shrinks its store base.
Members of Shop Your Way, which offers points and tailored
deals, accounted for 74 percent of overall sales in 2014. That
relatively high percentage for a mass retailer offers Sears
valuable insights into its customer base, said Dennis
Armbruster, managing partner at LoyaltyOne Consulting, which
specializes in affinity programs.
But the cost is high. Sears has invested hundreds of
millions of dollars on Shop Your Way and technologies to
integrate online services and its stores. And because the
program offers rewards on top of traditional store discounts,
margins have suffered.
Sears has lost $7 billion over the past four years and sales
have continued to fall. This shows the loyalty program has not
been effective, said Chad Brand, head of Peridot Capital
Management, which invests in Sears bonds.
Brand said Sears needs better products to drive traffic to
its stores. Otherwise, "I don't think Shop Your Way will work,"
he said.
REIT SPINOFF: A CASE FOR LESS SPACE
Sears plans to spin off about 250 stores into a real estate
investment trust (REIT) next month, a move that it estimates
will raise $2.5 billion and which Lampert said should alleviate
liquidity concerns for "several years."
Lampert cited ride hailing service Uber as an example of how
companies can use technology to build profitable customer
relationships without depending on physical assets like a fleet
of taxis or, in Sears' case, retail stores.
The REIT would find new tenants for a portion of the space
in the spun-off stores, allowing it to operate a smaller
footprint more profitably, he noted.
Lampert said Sears did not necessarily need more Shop Your
Way members, but wanted existing ones to buy at Sears what they
might otherwise purchase elsewhere.
While most retailers have loyalty programs, Lampert said
none had placed such an emphasis on personalizing and
communicating with customers.
He showed shareholders a video depicting an ideal
interaction with a shopper, peppered with deals and useful
information through an app on her smartphone, as she toured the
store. One offer, for an oil change, highlighted the advantage
of Sears' broad range of services that could be offered through
Shop Your Way.
Lampert also pointed to a list of 100 to 200 retail
partners, including Burger King and the Gap, that allow Shop
Your Way members to earn points that can be used at Sears and
Kmart. He said he wanted to add more partners.
Armbruster of LoyaltyOne said the data Sears has been
gathering could be used to get the right merchandise on its
shelves and fine-tune marketing so it will not miss sales
opportunities or discount too much. "The next step is, can they
fundamentally change the way they make business decisions in
terms of merchandising and operating strategy?"
Don Ingham, portfolio manager at Tenth Avenue Holdings, said
Sears has been ahead of rivals in gathering customer data and
that Shop Your Way would eventually lead to stronger operations.
"They are moving in the direction where they have a real
chance of creating shareholder value."
