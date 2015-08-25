Aug 24 Sears Holdings Corp named a
former Johnson & Johnson executive to a new position as
president of "hardlines" as the struggling retailer tries to
stem the declining market positions of the Kenmore, Diehard and
Craftsman brands.
The new executive, Lynn Pendergrass, previously held senior
positions at Johnson & Johnson, Hewlett-Packard Co and
General Electric Co, Sears said in a statement on Monday.
Pendergrass will focus on boosting sales of the three brands
while working with the appliances, lawn and garden, tools and
auto center units. She will report to Chief Executive Officer
Edward Lampert, a spokesman said.
Given her background promoting big global brands, the
Pendergrass appointment could signal that Sears wants to look at
expanding sales of Kenmore, Diehard and Craftsman products
outside its own stores, an investor in the retailer said.
"She could help them open up new channels where it makes
sense as they reduce their physical footprint," said Don Ingham,
a portfolio manager at Tenth Avenue Holdings.
As worldwide chairman of consumer at Johnson & Johnson for
parts of 2013 and 2014, Pendergrass managed a number of iconic
brands including Listerine and Tylenol, according to her
LinkedIn profile.
The Kenmore, Craftsman and Diehard brands are among the
company's most prized assets. As of the end of January, Sears
listed the value of trade names and other intangible assets on
its balance sheet at $2.1 billion.
Sears sells Kenmore products only in Sears, Kmart and Sears
Hometown & Outlet stores. It has taken steps to sell the other
two brands outside the group, with Craftsman tools available at
Ace Hardware, Costco Wholesale Corp, and Blaine's Farm & Fleet
stores, and Diehard batteries sold through Blaine's and the
Meijer chain.
Its market share has been slipping. The Craftsman brand
accounted for 29.9 percent of U.S. sales of hand tools in the
April-June quarter, down from 32.7 percent four years earlier,
while Craftsman's share of power tools dropped to 11.4 percent
from 13.6 percent during the same period, revenue share data
from the TraQline survey of consumers shows.
Diehard's share of the auto battery market fell to 5.8
percent from 7.3 percent during the period, while Kenmore's
share of major appliances has fallen to 13.9 percent from 16.1
percent, the survey data shows.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)