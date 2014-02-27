Feb 27 Sears Holdings Corp on Thursday reported that its sales for the holiday quarter fell sharply at its namesake department store chain and Kmart discount chain.

The retailer reported a net loss of $358 million, or $3.37 a share, in the quarter ended Feb. 1, compared to a loss of $489 million, or $4.61 share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 13.6 percent to $10.59 billion.

On an adjusted basis, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, were $12 million during the quarter, down from $429 million a year earlier.