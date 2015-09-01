(New throughout, adds details of allegations and from lawsuit,
By Lisa Lambert and Jonathan Stempel
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 1 Kmart Corp has paid
$1.4 million to settle U.S. allegations that it violated the
federal False Claims Act by inducing Medicare beneficiaries to
fill prescriptions at its pharmacies, the Department of Justice
said on Tuesday.
The government said the accord resolves allegations that
Kmart, a unit of Sears Holdings Corp, let beneficiaries
use drug manufacturers' coupons to reduce or eliminate
prescription co-payments.
It said this caused people to seek out brand-name drugs
rather than cheaper generics, boosting the government's costs.
Kmart was also accused of improperly offering discounts on
gasoline purchases at participating gas stations based on the
number of prescriptions filled.
The government said Kmart's improper activity lasted from
June 2011 to June 2014, and violated a federal prohibition
against offering benefits to Medicare beneficiaries to influence
their decisions about which pharmacies to use.
Tuesday's settlement resolved claims first brought in a 2013
whistleblower lawsuit by Joshua Leighr, a former Kmart
pharmacist from Kansas City, Missouri. He will receive about
$248,500 of the payout, the Justice Department said.
Kmart has about 780 in-store pharmacies, and settled without
any determination of liability, the Justice Department said
Howard Riefs, a Sears spokesman, declined to comment. The
company is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
The case is U.S. ex rel. Leight v. Sears Holdings Corp et
al, U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, No.
13-00988.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by Sandra Maler and David
Gregorio)