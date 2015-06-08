June 8 Sears Holdings Corp reported a
smaller first-quarter loss as its Kmart chain and Sears
department stores discounted less.
The company, which plans to spin off about 235 stores into a
real estate investment trust (REIT), said it expected to launch
a rights offering to buy shares in the REIT on Friday. The
offering is expected to raise $2.6 billion, Sears said.
Net loss attributable to Sears shareholders narrowed to $303
million, or $2.85 per share, in the quarter ended May 2, from
$402 million, or $3.79 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 25.3 percent to $5.88 billion.
The company's shares were up 3 percent in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)