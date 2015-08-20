Aug 20 Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp
reported a quarterly profit, helped by a one-off gain
from the sale of stores, but sales continued to decline.
The company sold 235 stores and its 50 percent interest in
joint ventures with three mall operators to real estate
investment trust Seritage Growth Properties for $2.7
billion during the quarter.
Net profit attributable to Sears shareholders was $208
million, or $1.84 per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 1,
compared with a loss of $573 million, or $5.39 per share, a year
earlier.
Total revenue fell 22.5 percent to $6.21 billion.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)