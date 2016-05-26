BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
May 26 Sears Holdings Corp reported a bigger net loss as sales fell and said it was exploring potential partnerships or other deals for its unit that holds the Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands and its Sears Home Services business.
The company said net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $471 million, or $4.41 per share, in the first quarter ended on April 30 from $303 million, or $2.85 per share, a year earlier.
The company also said Chief Financial Officer Robert Schriesheim was leaving to pursue other opportunities. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted an estimated net outflow of $1 billion in January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled $3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Wednesday.