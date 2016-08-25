Aug 25 Sears Holdings Corp posted a net
loss due to lower sales of home appliances and apparel, and the
company said it accepted debt financing of $300 million from
Chief Executive Edward Lampert's hedge fund, ESL Investments.
The struggling retailer also said on Thursday it had
received interest from potential partners for its
home-improvement service business and some of its best-known
brands, which it is exploring options for.
The owner of the Sears department store and Kmart discount
store chains reported a 5.2 percent drop in comparable store
sales for the second quarter ended July 30.
The company posted a net loss attributable to shareholders
of $395 million, or $3.70 per share, in the quarter, compared
with a profit of $208 million, or $1.84 per share, a year
earlier.
