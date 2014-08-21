Aug 21 Sears Holdings Corp, owner of
Sears department stores and Kmart discount chain, reported its
ninth straight quarterly loss as sales continued their
decade-long fall.
Loss attributable to shareholders widened to $573 million,
or $5.39 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 from $194
million, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.
The company, controlled by billionaire hedge fund manager
Eddie Lampert, said revenue fell 9.7 percent to $8.01 billion.
Sears Canada Inc, in which Sears holds a 51 percent stake,
reported on Wednesday its ninth loss in 14 quarters as sales
continued to decline.
