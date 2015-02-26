Feb 26 Sears Holdings Corp, owner of Sears department stores and the Kmart discount chain, reported its 11th straight quarterly loss as sales continued to tumble.

The net loss attributable to Sears narrowed to $159 million, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, from $358 million, or $3.37 per share, a year earlier.

Sears, controlled by hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert, said revenue fell 23.5 percent to $8.10 billion in the holiday shopping quarter. Comparable store sales declined 4.4 percent in the United States. (reporting by Nathan Layne and Shailaja Sharma; Editing by Savio D'Souza)