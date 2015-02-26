Feb 26 Sears Holdings Corp, owner of
Sears department stores and the Kmart discount chain, reported
its 11th straight quarterly loss as sales continued to tumble.
The net loss attributable to Sears narrowed to $159 million,
or $1.50 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, from $358
million, or $3.37 per share, a year earlier.
Sears, controlled by hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert, said
revenue fell 23.5 percent to $8.10 billion in the holiday
shopping quarter. Comparable store sales declined 4.4 percent in
the United States.
(reporting by Nathan Layne and Shailaja Sharma; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)