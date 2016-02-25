Feb 25 Sears Holdings Corp has found it
harder to compete, in part because of moves to increase the
minimum wage and different tax rules for online retailers like
Amazon.com Inc, Chief Executive Officer Eddie Lampert
said on Thursday.
In an annual letter to shareholders, Lampert described a
U.S. operating environment stacked in some ways against
traditional companies like once-iconic Sears, which has lost
more than $8 billion over the past five years, all under his
watch.
Lampert said Sears' $580 million loss in the latest quarter
was disappointing and acknowledged that the company needed to
take steps to improve its apparel business, which has been hit
by an industrywide downturn in demand.
But he also pointed to regulatory issues that he believes
have been weighing on Sears.
For one, Lampert said Amazon and other Internet companies
had been able expand rapidly without having to collect sales tax
as retailers with physical stores do. Other brick-and-mortar
retailers have also complained about loopholes in some states
that only require businesses with facilities to collect tax.
Many states have over the years changed their laws. Items
sold on Amazon are now subject to sales tax when shipped to 28
states, according to the company's website.
However, Lampert said traditional retailers were still being
hurt.
"We are now seeing more and more retail stores shut down and
the tax base of many municipalities eroding due to the hollowing
out of the sales tax base," Lampert wrote.
Sears said this month that it would accelerate store
closings, and Lampert noted Wal-Mart Stores had recently
announced plans to shutter 154 stores in the United States.
Earlier on Thursday, Sears reported the loss for the fourth
quarter ended Jan. 31 as its cost-cutting efforts failed to
offset a drop in sales during the crucial holiday season. The
company said it would further reduce costs by up to $650 million
and look to raise cash through asset sales.
In the letter, Lampert also pointed to the recent moves by
some states and cities to raise the minimum wage as another
problem for large companies like Sears.
"With stores that are marginally profitable or
unprofitable," he wrote, "such additional cost burdens can be
the straw that breaks the camel's back, causing stores to close
and eliminate jobs."
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)