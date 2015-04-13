By Herbert Lash
| NEW YORK, April 13
NEW YORK, April 13 With Sears Holdings Corp
's second joint venture announcement this month on
Monday, one question left to be answered is how much of the
struggling mall anchor's property will be devoted to new, and
potentially lucrative, retail space.
Sears and Simon Property Group Inc said they would
form a 50-50 joint venture to boost the value of 10 Sears
properties at Simon-managed malls, similar to its April 1
announcement with mall operator General Growth Properties
.
As part of the agreement, up to half of the space Sears sold
will be available for redevelopment for new tenants who will pay
higher rents. The deal is part of the retailer's effort to get
value out of its extensive land holdings.
"The way they struck that deal made a lot of sense to us,"
Daniel Busch, a senior analyst at Green Street Advisors in
Newport Beach, California. "Sears can work with these partners,
with the mall landlords, to come up with a better use for their
space."
The retailer has been trying to shore up its finances after
posting losses in the last four fiscal years.
The option to redevelop parts of the Sears footprint in the
malls was a major driver of why General Growth and Simon
Property agreed to the joint ventures, Busch said. Sears does
not need as much space as it has and it can capitalize on
releasing space, he said.
The Sears properties sold in the joint ventures is
considered A Class because of their location, the quality of
tenants and little, if any, vacancy.
Sears obtained $114 million from Simon Property in exchange
for its 50 percent interest.
Two weeks ago it received $165 million from GGP for its sale
of 12 mall locations, part of wider Sears plans to raise $2.5
billion in a real estate investment trust to be called Seritage
Growth Properties.
Sears shareholders will have the right to buy shares of the
Seritage offering, which is expected to buy and lease back 254
Sears and Kmart stores when it closes at the end of the second
quarter. Plans to form a REIT were first floated in
November.
The GGP transaction suggested Sears is more motivated to
sell off assets. Busch said both GGP and Simon Property probably
cherry-picked Sears holdings, however, leaving the question of
how much value is left in the remaining properties.
