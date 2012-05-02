HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. May 2 Sears Holdings Corp Chairman Edward Lampert laid out a blueprint for boosting results, calling for everything from investing millions of dollars in the company's "Shop Your Way" rewards program to improving the layout and signs in its stores.

The plans, unveiled at Sears Holdings' annual meeting on Wednesday, come after years of criticism that the company has underinvested in its stores, resulting in sales declines every year since Lampert combined storied Sears with Kmart in 2005.

"We are not here to just survive. We are here to transform," Lampert, who is also the largest shareholder of the company, told shareholders at the company's headquarters in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Sears is also looking for more opportunities to sell its brands in new geographies outside its own stores.

When asked if its Lands' End brand were up for sale, Lampert said there was always a possibility that the business "could be separated."

The annual shareholder meeting came a day after the retailer surprised some on Wall Street by issuing a better-than-expected outlook for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the quarter that ended on April 28. (Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)