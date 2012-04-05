Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, April 5 Sears Holdings Corp has appointed Leveraged Marketing Corp of America as its exclusive global licensing agent as it looks for opportunities to sell products under its marquee labels Kenmore appliances, Craftsman tools and DieHard batteries outside its own stores.
The operator of Sears department stores and the Kmart discount chain said on Thursday that it will work closely with Leveraged Marketing to identify, evaluate and manage licensing opportunities around the world.
Sears chief executive, Lou D'Ambrosio, and Chairman Edward Lampert have often spoken about the potential for Sears to sell its brands elsewhere and keep their cachet, much as it has done already by selling some Craftsman tools in Ace Hardware stores. [ID: nN0399641]
Sears, which has been grappling with weak sales at its own stores, is now trying to boost sales by stepping up its online efforts and taking its marquee brands like Craftsman to other retail outlets such as Costco Wholesale Corp's warehouse clubs.
It has licensed its DieHard brand to flashlight and battery maker Dorcy International, allowing the Ohio-based company to sell rechargeable batteries and flashlights under that name to retailers in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. (Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.