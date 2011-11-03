* Friedman to leave to pursue other opportunities - source

By Dhanya Skariachan

NEW YORK, Nov 3 Retailer Sears Holdings Corp's (SHLD.O) president of marketing, Dave Friedman, will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The news came just a little more than a year after the parent of Sears department stores and the Kmart discount chain appointed Friedman to the top marketing post.

The retailer has also named Imran Jooma to lead its online, marketing, financial services and pricing business units a separate memo from Chief Executive Officer Lou D'Ambrosio showed.

"These areas share complementary and synergistic elements," D'Ambrosio wrote in the internal memo that was obtained by Reuters.

Jooma was most recently president of e-commerce at Sears. Under his leadership, the online business unit has grown 22 percent and 30 percent in the first and second quarters respectively of this year, D'Ambrosio said in the memo.

Friedman has agreed to support Jooma during the transition and assist during the important holiday season, the source said, adding that the changes are effective immediately.

The news comes at a time when the retailer, home to brands such as Craftsman tools and Kenmore appliances, faces tremendous pressure to boost sales.

Sales at the company, where hedge fund manager Edward Lampert is chairman and the biggest shareholder, have fallen every year since it was formed through the merger of Sears and Kmart in 2005. Lampert has been investing less in Sears and Kmart stores and spending more on the retailer's online unit.

Sears has seen an array of recent management changes. In early August, it named former FreshDirect executive Monica Woo as its vice president and chief marketing officer, filling a post that has been vacant since January 2010.

Just weeks later, the retailer named former Hewitt Associates Chief Financial Officer Robert Schriesheim as its CFO.

CEO D'Ambrosio himself joined the company only in February, ending Sears' three-year search for a new chief executive.

Sears has had trouble hiring executives since Lampert is seen as being difficult to work with and does not want to pay too much, Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand told Reuters in early August.

Sears shares were down 2 percent to $77.80 in early Thursday afternoon trading on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Tim Dobbyn)