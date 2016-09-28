Sept 28 Sears Holdings Corp is
partnering with ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc
as the struggling retailer tries to make its rewards
program more attractive to shoppers.
Sears is betting on its Shop Your Way loyalty plan, which
offers points and tailored deals to members, as the company
looks to revive sales. The program accounted for 75 percent of
the company's sales through the first half of 2016.
Riders who link their Uber account to Sears' loyalty plan
will receive up to $2 in loyalty points for every trip. The
program, Rider Rewards, is currently available in Chicago and
New York City, and will be rolled out nationally soon, the
companies said.
While new drivers who sign up to drive with Uber through
Shop Your Way will get up to $1,000 in points, existing Uber
drivers in some cities including Chicago, New York City and San
Francisco can also earn points by enrolling in the program.
Sears, which has not reported a profit in five years, has
made the Shop Your Way program the focus of its revival
strategy, even as it shrinks its store base to reduce costs.
"We are looking at more and more ways where we can reach out
to top-tier brands and find more opportunities where our members
can earn points," Leena Munjal, senior vice president of
customer experience and integrated retail at Sears, told
Reuters.
The company declined to disclose Shop Your Way's membership
count, but said it is in "tens of millions".
Other Shop Your Way partners include Starbucks Corp
, daily deals website Groupon Inc, florist
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc and identity theft protection
services provider LifeLock Inc.
Uber, founded in 2009, has grown in leaps and bounds to
become the largest ride-hailing service in the United States.
Sears' 638 Auto Centers will also serve as one of Uber's
preferred maintenance providers, offering exclusive discounts
and points to Uber drivers, the companies said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)