Feb 26 Weak sales and tight cash levels at Sears
Holdings Corp have added urgency to Chief Executive
Eddie Lampert's plan to generate cash by spinning off stores
into a trust.
The retailer announced on Thursday that it would go ahead
with the plan to sell 200 to 300 stores to a real estate
investment trust in May or June, raising at least $2 billion. It
was the first time it put a figure or timetable on the move.
Some investors were disappointed that Sears didn't announce
a definitive launch for the REIT, floated as an idea by the
company in November. They were also spooked by weak sales during
the holiday season and its cash balance, which halved from a
year earlier to $250 million, a level one analyst called
"grossly inadequate" for a retailer of its size.
The stock slid 4.8 percent to $36.05.
"Everyone knew they were sort of running out and that's why
they are going to do the REIT. They need the money and that's
really the only other place they can raise a significant
amount," said Chad Brand, head of Seattle-based Peridot Capital
Management, which holds Sears bonds.
Sears says it has ample financial resources to meet its
obligations, with $1.2 billion in available liquidity including
a revolving credit line. Outside of the REIT, it has indicated
it could sell other assets, such as its auto centers business,
and is cutting subleasing deals with retailers to raise cash.
Still, a lot is riding on the REIT. While most analysts say
it should be able to pull it off, there are some complicating
factors such as setting fair purchase and leasing terms and
working around U.S. tax rules designed to prevent small groups
from having voting control of a REIT. This is an issue because
Sears is closely held by a few large investors, including
Lampert and his hedge fund.
Sears has yet to disclose a cash flow statement, expected
when it files its annual report. Brand estimates that it burned
through about $1.2 billion in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31,
including operating losses, pension costs, capex and interest.
At that rate, $2 billion from the REIT could tide Sears over
for two years while it shrinks its store network further and
pursues its "asset-light" strategy centered on growing its
online business and a loyalty program called ShopYourWay.
There are other options besides the REIT. For an immediate
infusion of cash it could draw down on the revolver. It could
also unload assets or sell stock or loans in deals anchored by
Lampert, as it did multiple times last year.
'BURNING THE FURNITURE'
But conditions are tight. On Thursday it announced that it
would repay half of one such financing, a $400 million loan to
Lampert's hedge fund, and extend the remaining $200 million
until June 1 or until it can close on the REIT deal.
And while its earnings showed some improvement in the latest
quarter, with a measure of profit excluding pension and other
costs turning positive for the first time in two years, the
outlook remains uncertain. On a net basis it booked its eleventh
straight quarterly loss and sales fell sharply at Sears stores.
Evan Mann, a credit analyst at Gimme Credit, said the
company would need to sell other assets if it can't launch the
REIT as planned this year.
"A billion dollars probably isn't going to be enough for the
year," said Mann, referring to the available liquidity. "My
assumption is they are going to keep burning the furniture to
keep the store open."
