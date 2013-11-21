NEW YORK Nov 21 U.S. retailer Sears Holdings
Corp sees room to close more stores next year, Chief
Executive Officer Edward Lampert told Reuters on Thursday.
"We need to make the difficult choice" in some cases when
the stores are unprofitable, said Lampert, who is also the
largest shareholder and the chairman of the operator of Sears
department stores and the Kmart discount chain.
The comments helped the stock climb 2.7 percent, reversing
earlier declines. Also on Thursday, the company reported a wider
quarterly net loss on tepid sales at both chains and margin
weakness due to more promotions targeting rewards members.
Sears has so far allocated more than $2 billion to cover
pension plans and expects those obligations to alleviate after
one more "big payment" next year, Lampert said.
Lampert said the company did not have much debt maturing
until 2016, and he will watch the capital markets closely and be
"opportunitistic" about refinancing any debt next year.
The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company recently
refinanced some debt, sold its stake in eight properties it owns
with the Westcliff Group and terminated some store leases in
Canada. It said it was on track to generate $2 billion of
liquidity during the fiscal year.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)