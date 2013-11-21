Nov 21 Sears Holdings Corp, which operates its eponymous department stores and the Kmart discount chain, reported a wider quarterly net loss as sales fell at both chains and it invested in more promotions targeting rewards members.

The retailer said on Thursday that its net loss widened to $534 million, or $5.03 a share, from $498 million, or $4.70 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding severance costs, tax-related adjustments and a pension expense, the loss was $2.88 a share.

Sales fell 6.7 percent to $8.3 billion.