BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Nov 15 Sears Holdings Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as it managed costs and maintained a leaner inventory.
Sears' third-quarter net loss from continued operations widened to $498 million, or $4.70 per share, from $410 million, or $3.85 a share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the loss was $1.99 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of $2.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 6 percent to $8.86 billion, while analysts expected $8.59 billion.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.