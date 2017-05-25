UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Sears Holdings Corp reported its first quarterly profit in almost two years, as the retailer undertakes a $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan amid concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern.
Sales at Sears' U.S. stores open more than a year fell 12.4 percent, while at Kmart they fell 11.2 percent in the first quarter ended April 29.
Net income attributable to Sears' shareholders was $244 million, or $2.28 per share, compared with a loss of $471 million, or $4.41 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 20.3 percent to $4.30 billion.
The company said in April that it expected to report a net profit of between $185 million and $285 million for the first quarter, helped by cost cuts, including through shutting stores and reducing management jobs. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources