Jan 8 Shares of Sears Holdings Corp
rose 2.6 percent in premarket trading Tuesday after the company
reported preliminary results that topped some forecasts and said
Chairman Edward Lampert would take over as CEO from Louis
D'Ambrosio.
"Preliminary results for its fourth quarter, which showed
improvement over third-quarter trends ... were in line to
slightly better than our model," said analyst Gary Balter of
Credit Suisse.
Sears' domestic comparable-store sales for the nine weeks
ended Dec. 29 fell 1.8 percent, the company said on Monday.
Lampert's hedge fund, ESL Investments, had a 34.14 percent
stake in Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears as of Nov. 30,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"At the end of the day, there is only one person who makes
the big decisions ... and that person is Mr. Lampert," Balter
said. "Giving him an additional title does not change that
reality and, in our opinion, does not change the direction of
the company."
Sears faces stiff competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Target Corp, especially in areas such as
electronics. While Sears' Kmart discount chain has managed to
keep some budget-conscious U.S. shoppers, the Sears chain has
been losing market share in appliances and apparel.
Sears shares were at $44 in premarket trading, up from a
Monday close at $42.92.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago)