* COO Douglas Campbell to take over immediately
* McDonald steps down to join unidentified international
company
* Shares fall as much as 2 pct
Sept 24 Sears Canada Inc Chief
Executive Calvin McDonald has resigned just as the department
store chain restructures amid intensifying competition from U.S.
retailers such as Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
.
Chief Operating Officer Douglas Campbell will become CEO
with immediate effect, Sears Canada said, adding that McDonald
is joining an international company it did not identify.
The Globe and Mail newspaper, citing sources familiar with
the situation, said McDonald's departure was sparked by
differing views with U.S. parent Sears Holdings, controlled by
investor Edward Lampert.
The disagreement was tied to "the pace at which capital was
being deployed to keep the momentum of the transformation
going," the newspaper quoted the source as saying.
Vincent Power, Sears Canada's director of corporate
communications, declined to comment directly on the reports.
"I do not know of those differences...I say it is just
speculation, it is nothing I comment on because it's not facts
that I am aware of," Power told Reuters.
Sears Canada, 51 percent owned by Sears Holdings Corp
, announced a three-year plan in 2012 to reclaim lost
market share that included making radical changes to its pricing
strategies and sprucing up stores.
The company posted its 18th quarterly fall in revenue in the
second quarter.
Sears Canada also closed two high-profile stores in the
Toronto area and sold back the leases earlier this year.
McDonald told Reuters in January that he was not entirely
happy with the company's progress in the 19 months since he took
the top job.
Power said he did not have the details on the company
McDonald was joining, but it was an "exciting opportunity."
Campbell joined Sears Canada in March 2011 from Boston
Consulting Group, where he led turnaround projects and was named
COO last November.
Shares of Sears Canada, which has a network of 181 corporate
stores, fell as much as 2 percent to C$12.11 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The stock was down at C$12.29 in
early afternoon trading.