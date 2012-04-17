* CEO McDonald says will use strength in hard goods

TORONTO, April 17 Hard-pressed Sears Canada Inc will focus on strengths such as appliance and tool sales under its three-year turnaround plan, Chief Executive Calvin McDonald told the company's annual meeting in Toronto on Tuesday.

McDonald was appointed CEO of the Toronto-listed company, majority-owned by U.S. retailer Sears Holdings Corp, in June. Parts of his strategy have been trickling out since the summer, but the meeting marked the first time that McDonald laid out more detailed plans to investors.

"It will take three years to transform Sears Canada," he told Reuters after the meeting. "But the team has made very good progress, and we're on plan."

The department store chain has been struggling to attract customers, and sales at established stores fell 7.5 percent in the last fiscal year, which ended Jan. 29. McDonald said in February that the company was disappointed with its 2011 results.

McDonald said on Tuesday that four stores are now being renovated and will highlight the chain's strong categories, which he said include major appliances, mattresses and kitchen goods.

He said Sears would build its position in appliances by bringing its Quebec-based Corbeil appliance banner to Ontario, with four pilot stores opening during the first weeks of June, July, August and September, respectively.

"Corbeil caters to a different customer. It trades mid- to high-end appliances. It does not carry Kenmore, and we feel we cater to a whole new customer," he said.

McDonald also linked recently announced store closures to the renewed focus on hard goods. Three major downtown locations in Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa will close this fall, the company said in March.

Sales at those outlets have skewed heavily to clothing and other soft goods - it is not, McDonald said, "the right blend."

McDonald also went out of his way to highlight soft categories where he believes the chain is strong, however, including kids' clothes and men's dress wear.

Customer service is another priority. In May, Sears will launch a new "customer promise," extending its returns periods and eliminating some restocking fees. In April, 20,000 staff were trained on "new expectations".

In February, Sears Canada reported a drop of more than 50 percent in quarterly earnings as sales tumbled, but McDonald said then that the business had begun to stabilize.

Also in February, the chain said it had cut regular prices on more than 5,000 items in a bid to stay competitive, and would work to de-clutter stores.

"Customers are telling us that they're seeing the change, that the stores are more enjoyable to shop, that they are easier to navigate," said McDonald. (Reporting By Allison Martell; editing by Matthew Lewis)