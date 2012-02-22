BRIEF-OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 mln convertible senior notes
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
Feb 22 Retailer Sears Canada Inc posted a lower fourth-quarter profit as sales at its established stores fell.
The department store chain, which is more than 90 percent owned by Sears Holdings Corp, said net income for the fourth quarter fell to C$38.7 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, from C$82.7 million, or 77 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 6 percent to C$1.37 billion.
Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, fell 7.4 percent.
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.