May 22 Department store chain Sears Canada Inc
posted a loss in the first quarter compared with a
profit last year, and named E.J. Bird as chief financial
officer.
Bird was appointed interim chief financial officer on March
12.
The company reported a net loss of C$31.2 million ($30.3
million), or 31 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net
profit of C$93.1 million, or 91 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
Last year's results included a pre-tax gain of C$164.3
million on lease terminations.
Revenue fell more than 6 percent to C$867.1 million.
Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers,
fell 2.6 percent.