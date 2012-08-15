BRIEF-Himax Technologies Q4 adj earnings per share $0.026
* Himax Technologies, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results; provides first quarter 2017 guidance
Aug 15 Retailer Sears Canada Inc reported a wider second-quarter loss on a drop in sales at its outdoor power equipment category and lower sales over the weekend.
The company, majority-owned by Sears Holdings Corp said net loss for the quarter ended July 28 was C$9.8 million ($9.88 million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$200,000, or break even per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 9 percent to C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, fell 7.1 percent.
* Himax Technologies, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results; provides first quarter 2017 guidance
* Extension sets framework to continue research between Petrobras and Foro Energy for an additional two years
* Placement is an offering of up to 4 million units at C$0.20 per unit