Aug 15 Retailer Sears Canada Inc reported a wider second-quarter loss on a drop in sales at its outdoor power equipment category and lower sales over the weekend.

The company, majority-owned by Sears Holdings Corp said net loss for the quarter ended July 28 was C$9.8 million ($9.88 million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$200,000, or break even per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9 percent to C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, fell 7.1 percent.